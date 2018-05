BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Vandals left their mark at a popular scenic spot in Boulder County.

The ranger at Betasso Preserve tweeted out pictures of spray paint on boulders there with the comment “not happy.” The pictures were taken on Thursday. The tweet indicated the paint might not be able to cleaned off without further damage to the rocks.

Betasso Park is west of Boulder in Boulder Canyon. It’s a popular spot with mountain bikers and hikers.