(credit Molly Brown House/Facebook)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s historic Molly Brown House is getting a new look.

(credit Molly Brown House/Facebook)

The outside will be painted black, which should make it closer to the original color of the mansion.

The Molly Brown House is located at 13th and Pennsylvania in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. It’s been undergoing nearly a million dollars worth of restoration work.

(credit Molly Brown House/Facebook)

While doing the work, crews discovered black paint under the peeling layers.

(credit Molly Brown House/Facebook)

Historians say that the new color better fits what the house likely looked like in 1895.

