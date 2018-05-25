DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s historic Molly Brown House is getting a new look.

The outside will be painted black, which should make it closer to the original color of the mansion.

The Molly Brown House is located at 13th and Pennsylvania in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. It’s been undergoing nearly a million dollars worth of restoration work.

While doing the work, crews discovered black paint under the peeling layers.

Historians say that the new color better fits what the house likely looked like in 1895.