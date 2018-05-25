Filed Under:Denver Arts Festival, Denver Day of Rock, Denver events, Local TV, Memorial Day Tribute, Memorial Weekend Events, Metro Area Events, Rockies

DENVER (CBS4) – If you are looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend, there are events across the metro area to keep you busy.

19th Annual Veterans Memorial Day Tribute:

Denver’s annual observance of Memorial Day will be held at the historic POF Hall at 1340 Sherman Street, just south of the state capitol.

The formal tribute will honor the service and sacrifice of fallen military heroes. It’s free and open to the public. It starts at 10 a.m.

Rockies:

At Coors Field, the Colorado Rockies take on the Cincinnati Reds Friday at 6:40 p.m. They also play the Reds Saturday at 7:10 p.m., and Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

They face the San Francisco Giants Monday at 5:10 p.m.

Denver Arts Festival:

A fine arts festival returns to Stapleton.

The Denver Arts Festival will highlight Colorado artists Saturday and Sunday at Stapleton’s Conservatory Green. It’s free and open to the public.

Denver Day of Rock:

For the 10th year in a row, the 16th Street Mill will transform into a massive block party for Denver Day of Rock!

Saturday night, from 2:30 to 9:30, you can enjoy music from dozens of rock and roll acts across 5 stages set up through downtown.

It’s a free, one-of-a kind, music event presented by Amp the Cause, a Denver based non-profit that raises funds for more than 50 children’s charities.

