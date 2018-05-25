Filed Under:Adam Densmore, Ashley Mead, Boulder, Boulder County, Local TV, Murder Sentencing
(credit: CBS)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Boulder man, guilty of killing and dismembering his girlfriend, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

adam densmore Life Without Parole For Man Guilty Of Murdering His Girlfriend

(credit: CBS)

Adam Densmore was sentenced to life-without-parole for one count of 1st degree murder after deliberation. He was also sentenced to 12-years for tampering with human remains, 1-year for tampering with physical evidence, and 1-year for abuse of a corpse.

boulder missing mom 10pkg frame 286 Life Without Parole For Man Guilty Of Murdering His Girlfriend

Ashley Mead (credit: CBS)

In April, Densmore was found guilty of leaving parts of Ashley Mead’s body in several states.

Mead, 25, disappeared in February of 2017, along with their one-year-old daughter. Police found Densmore in Tulsa Oklahoma with the child, but Mead was not with them. Later, investigators found her torso stuffed in a suitcase in dumpster.

missing boulder mother 5vo frame 1859 Life Without Parole For Man Guilty Of Murdering His Girlfriend

Authorities search a dumpster for the remains of Ashley Mead (credit: CBS)

Meads family joined the sentencing hearing via Skype. Her father asked Densmore where the rest of her body is, but he declined to answer.

densmore 2 Life Without Parole For Man Guilty Of Murdering His Girlfriend

Adam Densmore in Boulder County court (credit: CBS)

Densmore is a war veteran and has been diagnosed with PTSD and bipolar disorder.

