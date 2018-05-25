BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Boulder man, guilty of killing and dismembering his girlfriend, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Adam Densmore was sentenced to life-without-parole for one count of 1st degree murder after deliberation. He was also sentenced to 12-years for tampering with human remains, 1-year for tampering with physical evidence, and 1-year for abuse of a corpse.

In April, Densmore was found guilty of leaving parts of Ashley Mead’s body in several states.

Mead, 25, disappeared in February of 2017, along with their one-year-old daughter. Police found Densmore in Tulsa Oklahoma with the child, but Mead was not with them. Later, investigators found her torso stuffed in a suitcase in dumpster.

Meads family joined the sentencing hearing via Skype. Her father asked Densmore where the rest of her body is, but he declined to answer.

Densmore is a war veteran and has been diagnosed with PTSD and bipolar disorder.