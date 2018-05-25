  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a hot weekend ahead with little if any in the way of afternoon thunderstorms – at least through Sunday.

Highs statewide, including in Denver, will be near record levels for the next three days.

memorial day weekend mtns Latest Forecast: Record Heat & High Fire Danger This Weekend

memorial day weekend Latest Forecast: Record Heat & High Fire Danger This Weekend

With the continued dry conditions and the hot weather ahead fire danger will be very high just about statewide this weekend.

alerts fire nutu1 Latest Forecast: Record Heat & High Fire Danger This Weekend

By Monday a large area of low pressure spinning to our west will help pull some cooler air into Colorado along with the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.

If you’re heading to Florida or the Gulf Coast this weekend make sure you pay close attention to the National Hurricane Center for the latest on a potential developing tropical system.

hurricane nutu1 Latest Forecast: Record Heat & High Fire Danger This Weekend

5day Latest Forecast: Record Heat & High Fire Danger This Weekend

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Record Heat & High Fire Danger This Weekend

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

