By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a hot weekend ahead with little if any in the way of afternoon thunderstorms – at least through Sunday.

Highs statewide, including in Denver, will be near record levels for the next three days.

With the continued dry conditions and the hot weather ahead fire danger will be very high just about statewide this weekend.

By Monday a large area of low pressure spinning to our west will help pull some cooler air into Colorado along with the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.

If you’re heading to Florida or the Gulf Coast this weekend make sure you pay close attention to the National Hurricane Center for the latest on a potential developing tropical system.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.