Filed Under:6th & Garrison Closed, Frontage Road Closed, Lakewood, Lakewood Police, Local TV, Roads Closed, Stolen Car Suspect Captured, Suspect Captured
(credit CBS)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police closed down the frontage road at 6th Avenue and Garrison for several hours this morning, while they searched for a man suspected of driving a stolen car.

lakewood police 1 Lakewood Police Capture Stolen Car Suspect

(credit CBS)

Officers spotted the stolen car in the Crossland Economy Studios at about 2 a.m. Eventually, a man and a women got into the stolen vehicle. Police approached the car, but the male drove away, hitting an agent as he left the parking lot.

lakewood police 2 Lakewood Police Capture Stolen Car Suspect

(credit CBS)

The suspect crashed the car into another parked car, and both the male and female fled on foot. Officers took the female into custody almost immediately. The male alluded arrest until agents found him hiding behind a gas station at 722 Kipling Street. Officers took the suspect into custody, and re-opened the roads about 8 a.m.

lakewood police 3 Lakewood Police Capture Stolen Car Suspect

(credit CBS)

The officer who was struck by the stolen car was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital for treatment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s