LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police closed down the frontage road at 6th Avenue and Garrison for several hours this morning, while they searched for a man suspected of driving a stolen car.

Officers spotted the stolen car in the Crossland Economy Studios at about 2 a.m. Eventually, a man and a women got into the stolen vehicle. Police approached the car, but the male drove away, hitting an agent as he left the parking lot.

The suspect crashed the car into another parked car, and both the male and female fled on foot. Officers took the female into custody almost immediately. The male alluded arrest until agents found him hiding behind a gas station at 722 Kipling Street. Officers took the suspect into custody, and re-opened the roads about 8 a.m.

The officer who was struck by the stolen car was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital for treatment.