GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Greeley teacher is being celebrated for rescuing a child from drowning.

Brian Holmes was taking his physical education class to get ice cream on Tuesday, when one of his students heard someone yelling for help.

Turns out, a little girl was struggling to get out of the lake at Sanborn Park.

The Greeley Tribune reported Holmes dove right in to carry the girl to safety. She was immediately reunited with her grandmother and is going to be okay.

