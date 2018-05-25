By Ben Warwick

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Pioneers hockey team has found their new head coach.

David Carle will take the reins for the Pioneers in the 2018-2019 season.

Carle will be formally introduced Tuesday afternoon at the Ritchie Center.

“We are excited today to announce David Carle as the next head hockey coach at the University of Denver,” Karlton Creech, Vice Chancellor for Athletics, Recreation and Ritchie Center Operations said. “David was the very first person that I talked with about the job and after a thorough search process, David earned this opportunity. During the process, we received overwhelming positive support for David both internally and externally. His impeccable ethical reputation, intelligence, work ethic and strong relationship skills were the consistent themes in our evaluation. We look forward to many years of continued excellence in the hockey program under David’s leadership.”

Carle is 28 years old and will become the youngest active head coach in NCAA Division 1 college hockey.

He is from Anchorage, Alaska, and spent the previous four and a half seasons as an assistant coach with the Pioneers. Before that, he served the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League as an assistant coach. Carle was also a student assistant coach with the Pioneers.

Carle was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease of the myocardium muscle of the heart, which forced him to retire from his playing career.

He graduated from the University of Denver in 2012.

Really happy for @DCarleDU and proud of him. He’s bright, talented and hard-working! I was fortunate to work with him and I can’t wait to watch @DU_Hockey https://t.co/ld57y9ZOkn — Jim Montgomery (@StarsMonty) May 25, 2018

“I am honored to be named the head coach of this historic program,” Carle said in a statement. “Having gone to school here, I am very proud to represent our great institution as its next head hockey coach. We will continue, as we always have, to strive for excellence both on and off the ice. This is a very special day for my family, of which I would not be in this position without.”

As a player, Carle was a defenseman at Shattuck-St. Mary’s (Minn.), helping the Sabres capture back-to-back national titles in 2007 and 2008. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 7th Round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft and recruited to play at Denver before receiving his diagnosis.

Carle resides in Denver with his fiancé, Mellissa Lewis.

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter @BenCBS4.