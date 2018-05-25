By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – Through a series of lucky numbers, two Denver artists are doing something different and hoping to spread love and joy in the process.

Jonathan Saiz and Wes Magyar are hoping to make 7,000 portraits over the next few months.

“The subject matter, it’s joyful, it’s puppies and babies and laughter,” said Saiz.

Both Saiz and Magyar are accomplished and well recognized in the Denver Art scene and regularly sell work for tens of thousands of dollars.

“Collectively I think this is going to be the most meaningful thing I’ve ever done,” said Magyar. “Showing our commonalities and joyful pictures.”

The 7,000 Reasons project consists of seven-inch square portraits of one subject and only cost $143, a play off of the number of letters in the phrase “I love you.”

“Once people realize they’re not just getting a caricature they’re getting a real professional oil painting they realize it’s a good opportunity to start collecting art,” Saiz said.

However, the project isn’t only about making high-quality art accessible to everyone, it’s also about combining the portraits to show the definition of community.

“We wanted to change the tone a little bit, by kind of inspiring people to see their simple sincere humanity,” Saiz said.

“Showing our commonalities and joyful pictures,” Magyar added.

For more information or to buy your own portrait http://www.7000reasons.com/

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.