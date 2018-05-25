By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which is why one of Colorado State University’s most talented athletes is sharing her story of battling depression, with the public.

Haley Rowley, a junior at CSU, said her story of overcoming severe depression and becoming a top athlete, showcases why it is so important to seek help when you need it.

Rowley’s story started in Boulder County, where she was a standout swimmer in high school.

“(My love for swimming) started at a really young age,” Rowley told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

She qualified for the Olympic trials, and was given scholarship offers from major programs like Duke and Purdue. Although she committed to Purdue, she transferred to CSU after only one semester away from home.

Rowley said homesickness encouraged her to return to Colorado. Her happiness was noticeably higher when she came back.

“I would always be described as a pretty happy girl,” Rowley said.

But, after past issues during her childhood, and other stressful experiences, Rowley noticed a change in her mentality.

“When I started experiencing what I did, it was very easy to notice. Even for myself,” Rowley said. “It was very hard to just get out of bed in the morning, and do my normal routine.”

Rowley said her biggest concerns arrived when she started questioning whether she would live another day, or if she even liked swimming anymore.

“When it started effecting my swimming, something was truly wrong” Rowley said. “I just couldn’t make myself do it anymore.”

“We knew something was amiss,” said Chris “Woody” Woodard, the Head Coach at CSU’s swimming program.

Haley decided to put her own denials aside, and approach her coach. Woodard respected her desire to step away from swimming, and dismissed her from team activities and practices.

Rowley sought therapy from experienced mental health staff at CSU. After opening up to her psychiatrist, Rowley was diagnosed with severe depression.

She spent months with specialists, discussing her personal challenges. She was slowly, but significantly, encouraged to address her distractions, while finding a new love for life.

After feeling a calling to return to swimming, Rowley started private workouts with the coaching staff to prepare for a return.

She missed most of the training season, and official meets were only weeks away.

“She wasn’t behind the curve, she was under the curve,” Woodard said.

Rowley’s return would go down, quite literally, in the record books.

The team would go on to win several meets with her, and she qualified for the Mountain West Conference meet.

“I definitely feel like I rediscovered myself,” Rowley said.

At the conference championship meet, Rowley would go on to surpass even her own expectations. She shaved seconds off her personal times, and won multiple races.

Rowley even set school records in some of her races, and was named swimmer of the meet.

“It is pretty indescribable,” Rowley said.

Rowley was later honored with the title of “Conference Swimmer of the Year.” She said it all wouldn’t have been possible, if she didn’t take the time to address personal issues.

Now, she hopes sharing her story will encourage other people to open up when they experience mental concerns.

“(Addressing mental health) is not weak. It is actually making me so much stronger,” Rowley said. “I feel more confident. I don’t feel embarrassed or ashamed.”

Rowley will return to CSU for her senior year, where her coach hopes she will continue to improve her well being, both mentally and physically.

