By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – As Coloradans, prepare to head outdoors for the holiday weekend Colorado Parks and Wildlife has an important reminder for everyone— leave young wildlife alone.

Spokesperson Travis Duncan did not have an exact number on how often they are hearing from the community but says it is not limited to one region.

“I can tell you we get lots of calls, that’s why we get that message out there,” Duncan said.

You do not hear about it often, for many the last time might be the baby bison loaded in the back of a car by tourists at Yellowstone national park.

Duncan says the same thing happens here in Colorado

“Fawns are the most common thing that people bring in by far,” he said.

Now through June, the chances of spotting young wildlife in Colorado go up.

Their message to the public, leave them alone.

“It’s dangerous for the animal because they can leave their scent on the animal and their parent might be scared to come back. It’s also dangerous because they are wild animals,” Duncan said.

If 24 hours pass and the parent does not return, or the young animal looks sick it is possible it has been abandoned.

In that case, Duncan says, make a call.

“We have teams that can come out and see and check it out to see if that animal truly needs to be taken to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator,” Duncan said.

While interacting with wildlife is strongly discouraged, enjoying their wonder from a distance is welcome.

“We live in some of the best wildlife habitats in the whole country and so we are going to happen across animals that just in our own everyday outings that other folks in other parts of the country aren’t as lucky to come across,” he said.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.