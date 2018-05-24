By Matt Kroschel

WALDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Two separate vehicle versus moose crashes ended with the animals tragically dying, and both drivers surviving.

Both wrecks happened within days of each other on Highway 125, which links Walden and Granby in northern Colorado.

Mike Schleppy, who took the photos, says he took the photos and shared them as a reminder to drivers to slow down and watch for wildlife.

Another moose and both her calves were killed on Interstate 70 in crashes with vehicles last week near Silverthorne.

Wherever you are traveling in Colorado, please be on the lookout for our wildlife.

