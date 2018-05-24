Filed Under:2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season, National Hurricane Center, Tropical Outlook, Tropical Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center will be busy monitoring the tropics this weekend.

That’s because an area of disturbed weather near Cancun is threatening to develop into a tropical system somewhere over the southeast Gulf of Mexico.

Right now it appears the main impacts will be high surf, very heavy rain and rip currents.

If you know someone heading to the Gulf of Mexico for the Memorial Day weekend, in particular Florida, be sure to share this story with them.

On Thursday forecasters released an outlook that says there is a 75% chance that the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season will be near or above normal.

The official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is June 1.

