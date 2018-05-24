By Makenzie O’Keefe

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Adams County Sheriff’s deputy who lost his life in the line of duty will be honored by firefighters on Thursday.

South Adams County Fire is dedicating a fire truck to Deputy Heath Gumm, who was shot and killed while responding to a call in January.

After Gumm’s death, CBS4 heard many stories about how he was full of courage and integrity. Those who worked alongside him say Gumm was a strong believer in his work as a law enforcement officer.

Firefighters with South Adams County say many of them played hockey with Gumm, so this dedication is a tough, but important event. They hope this dedication will allow his legacy to continue to live on.

The fire truck will be dedicated in Gumm’s memory at the South Adams County Fire Station 4 on Thursday morning. It is open to the public to ensure the community can pay their respects to this fallen hero.

