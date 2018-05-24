  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Community Connections, Local TV, Robin Waterman

By Britt Moreno

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Community Connections is celebrating its 10th year!

Dr. Robin Waterman started the nonprofit to fill a need for Spanish and English speaking support in the community. Right now 100 percent of the people apart of this organization are Latino.

aurora community connections pkg transfer frame 1655 Latino Outreach Nonprofit Celebrates 10th Anniversary

(credit: ACC)

Nearly 100 percent of the children are on free or reduced lunches. In many instances, the kids’ parents work full time or do not speak English, and they want their children to stay engaged over the summer time. This nonprofit offers opportunity to the entire family.

aurora community connections pkg transfer frame 0 Latino Outreach Nonprofit Celebrates 10th Anniversary

(credit: CBS)

ACC provides dance classes, sports opportunities, physical education as well as tutoring for the kids’ core curriculum. This summer the group is offering Zumba classes, English language classes, soccer, and tutoring for kids.

aurora community connections pkg transfer frame 2802 Latino Outreach Nonprofit Celebrates 10th Anniversary

(credit: ACC)

A mother and two children tell CBS4’s Britt Moreno they feel empowered. Vanessa, a middle schooler, tells Moreno she has learned to give back in her community. Even though she attends ACC as a student, she also volunteers.

aurora community connections pkg transfer frame 815 Latino Outreach Nonprofit Celebrates 10th Anniversary

(credit: CBS)

Her little brother Miguel says “no one judges you,” and that’s why he loves playing soccer at ACC. The kids are also excited to learn learn martial arts and traditional Mexican dance.

There are opportunities for volunteering with the organization. The doors are open for more participants and donations!

LINK: Aurora Community Connection

Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s