By Britt Moreno

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Community Connections is celebrating its 10th year!

Dr. Robin Waterman started the nonprofit to fill a need for Spanish and English speaking support in the community. Right now 100 percent of the people apart of this organization are Latino.

Nearly 100 percent of the children are on free or reduced lunches. In many instances, the kids’ parents work full time or do not speak English, and they want their children to stay engaged over the summer time. This nonprofit offers opportunity to the entire family.

ACC provides dance classes, sports opportunities, physical education as well as tutoring for the kids’ core curriculum. This summer the group is offering Zumba classes, English language classes, soccer, and tutoring for kids.

A mother and two children tell CBS4’s Britt Moreno they feel empowered. Vanessa, a middle schooler, tells Moreno she has learned to give back in her community. Even though she attends ACC as a student, she also volunteers.

Her little brother Miguel says “no one judges you,” and that’s why he loves playing soccer at ACC. The kids are also excited to learn learn martial arts and traditional Mexican dance.

There are opportunities for volunteering with the organization. The doors are open for more participants and donations!

LINK: Aurora Community Connection

