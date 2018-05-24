ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)- Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall responded to the NFL’s new stance on kneeling during the National Anthem and on President Donald Trump’s remarks about it.

The league announced Wednesday players shouldn’t kneel, or teams could be fined.

President Trump commented about the new policy saying, “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem, or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

Marshall, who has knelt in the past, says he doesn’t like the rule, but he understands why the league implemented it.

“The reason we did this in the first place was to bring awareness to police brutality. That’s the reason why we took a knee, and that was just a symbol of what was going on taking a knee just like the flag is a symbol for America,” Marshall said.

Marshall also believes the players should have had a chance to speak out on the plan before the league made the changes.

