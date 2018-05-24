Filed Under:Distracted Driving, Drunk Driving, DUI, Local TV, MADD, Memorial Day, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers.
(credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4)– Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer. It’s also the start of what historically has been the deadliest three months on Colorado roadways.

Impaired or distracted driving can change the lives of not only the driver, but victims like Devin Butler, as well.

madd dangerous roads 6pkg frame 1597 Life Is What You Make It: DUI Victim Talks About Dangers Of Impaired Driving

(credit: CBS)

“My case is truly wrong place, wrong time and it changed my life forever.”

madd dangerous roads 6pkg frame 599 Life Is What You Make It: DUI Victim Talks About Dangers Of Impaired Driving

(credit: Devin Butler)

Devin was riding his bike to school, when he was hit by a drunk driver and left for dead on the side of the road.

madd dangerous roads 6pkg frame 929 Life Is What You Make It: DUI Victim Talks About Dangers Of Impaired Driving

(credit: Devin Butler)

“My next memory comes about a month later in the hospital, since I was kept in a drug-induced coma.”

madd dangerous roads 6pkg frame 1688 Life Is What You Make It: DUI Victim Talks About Dangers Of Impaired Driving

Devin Butler (credit: CBS)

The crash broke Devin’s pelvis, took a chip of bone off his right eye socket, shattered his collarbone and several vertebrae, leaving him paralyzed.

madd dangerous roads 6pkg frame 1439 Life Is What You Make It: DUI Victim Talks About Dangers Of Impaired Driving

(credit: Devin Butler)

The driver of the car that hit Devin still has not faced justice.

“As far as I know, he fled to Mexico the day of the trial, so it is still an open case to this day, 11 years later.”

madd dangerous roads 6pkg frame 2259 Life Is What You Make It: DUI Victim Talks About Dangers Of Impaired Driving

(credit: Devin Butler)

When Devin’s dad told him he was paralyzed, Devin made the decision that he would not let somebody else’s actions define his life.

madd dangerous roads 6pkg frame 2109 Life Is What You Make It: DUI Victim Talks About Dangers Of Impaired Driving

(credit: CBS)

“Life is how you choose to make it and I choose to enjoy living it. I wakeboard, waterski, monoski, mountain bike and rock climb. I read, write and I draw and I’m going to school for my accounting degree.”

madd dangerous roads 6pkg frame 2070 Life Is What You Make It: DUI Victim Talks About Dangers Of Impaired Driving

(credit: CBS)

He also does public speaking and works with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, MADD, to tell his story and pleads with others to make a place, stick to it and not drive impaired.

madd dangerous roads 6pkg frame 2160 Life Is What You Make It: DUI Victim Talks About Dangers Of Impaired Driving

(credit: CBS)

To the victims, and all of us, Devin offers a message of hope.

madd dangerous roads 6pkg frame 3159 Life Is What You Make It: DUI Victim Talks About Dangers Of Impaired Driving

(credit: CBS)

“Seek help and it will be hard, but keep living because this life truly is wonderful.”

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s