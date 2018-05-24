By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A shifting weather pattern over Colorado on Thursday virtually eliminates the chance for afternoon thunderstorms. For Denver and the Front Range it will stay mostly sunny through the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 80s. That’s about 10 degrees above normal for the end of May.

Only the higher mountains (generally above 10,000 feet) and the far Eastern Plains have a chance for a late day thunderstorm. If isolated storms manage to develop on the far plains, they could be severe with large hail and damaging. Elsewhere across Colorado the chance for severe weather is near zero.

Temperatures will turn even warmer on Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Then our warmest day so far this year should occur on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. Then back to the upper 80s on Sunday. During this three day stretch we’ll come close to record highs but the record in Denver for May 25-27 seem safe.

The weather pattern will start changing late Sunday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the mountains. Then a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms will reach Denver and the Front Range for Memorial Day on Monday. Right now the chance looks no higher than 30%.

Planning to spend time in the mountains this weekend? Here’s the forecast for Summit County and the I-70 mountain corridor…

