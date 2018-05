LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The search is on for the suspect or suspects who slashed the tires of 13 cars in Lakewood overnight.

Security video shows what police believe is the suspect. Now, investigators hope someone recognizes the tire slasher.

It happened to residents near West Center Avenue in the city’s Belmar neighborhood.

Police said there doesn’t appear to be an obvious motive for the action.

Anyone with more information about the crime is asked to call police at (303) 980-7300.