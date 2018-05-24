Filed Under:Colorado Bureau Of Investigations, Donthe Lucas, Kelsie Schelling, Local TV, Missing Woman, Pueblo, Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s been more than five years since a pregnant Colorado woman disappeared in Pueblo. Now a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence for the man accused of killing her to stand trial.

kelsie schelling Judge To Decide On Trial For Woman Missing For More Than 5 Years

Kelsie Schelling (credit: CBS)

Kelsie Schelling, 21, drove from Denver to Pueblo to visit her then-boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, on Feb. 4, 2013.

donthe lucas 2 Judge To Decide On Trial For Woman Missing For More Than 5 Years

Donthe Lucas (credit: Pueblo Police Dept.)

Schelling’s family and friends have been searching for her, but her body has never been found.

Pueblo police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation arrested Lucas in connection with Schelling’s murder.

kelsie schelling 5vo transfer frame 390 Judge To Decide On Trial For Woman Missing For More Than 5 Years

(credit: CBS)

He faces first-degree murder charges.

Her family organized a vigil one the anniversary of her disappearance in the Walmart parking lot where she was last seen.

