PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s been more than five years since a pregnant Colorado woman disappeared in Pueblo. Now a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence for the man accused of killing her to stand trial.

Kelsie Schelling, 21, drove from Denver to Pueblo to visit her then-boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, on Feb. 4, 2013.

Schelling’s family and friends have been searching for her, but her body has never been found.

Pueblo police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation arrested Lucas in connection with Schelling’s murder.

He faces first-degree murder charges.

Her family organized a vigil one the anniversary of her disappearance in the Walmart parking lot where she was last seen.