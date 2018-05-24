By Shawn Chitnis

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Cirque du Soleil show “Corteo” has toured all over the world. While the show travels across North America it will spend two weeks in Colorado, telling the story of a clown performing with his friends in a celebration of life.

“Corteo is one of the most unique Cirque du Soleil shows,” said Maxwell Batista, the publicist for the tour. “It tells the story of a clown that is dreaming of his own funeral, but in a carnival atmosphere.”

The show will spend one week in Broomfield starting on Thursday and then perform in Loveland the following week.

The show is a tribute to the traditional circus with costumes from the end of the 19th Century. Corteo means cortege in Italian as in a funeral procession. But Batista says the show is meant to be uplifting and positive even though it revolves around a funeral. “Corteo” is one of more than a dozen shows currently touring around the world under the Cirque name, a French-Canadian company started more than 30 years ago.

“When we put together many different disciplines from street art, circus performance, gymnastics, sports, amazing set designs, costumes, and makeup,” explained Batista.

During rehearsals on Thursday afternoon inside the 1st Bank Center, aerial artists were high above the set while other performers were working on their juggling skills backstage. More than 20 trucks brought in all of the equipment and props to setup the show. There is even a wardrobe team with a room full of outfits customized for each performer traveling with the tour. There are 51 cast members representing several countries from all over the world. They are part of the team of more than 100 employees that move with “Corteo” from city to city.

“This is one of the most unique because of the way the stage is setup, we have people sitting on both sides of the stage,” said Batista.

The show began as a big tent performance but now is traveling around North America in arenas. Batista says the change in venue does not take away from the one-of-kind seating format. He says it will allow the audience to see the reaction of others on the opposite site of the stage.

“Corteo” runs in Broomfield from May 24 – 27 and then in Loveland from May 31 – June 3.

LINK: Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo

