Filed Under:C-470 Express Lanes, CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, I-25, Interstate 25, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers navigating their way through the C-470 express lane project will be happy to hear that a milestone will be completed this weekend.

On Friday night, Colorado Department of Transportation crews will tackle the area of Quebec Street and Interstate 25. The work will keep the project, which is set to continue for another year, moving.

(credit: CBS)

Eastbound lanes of C-470 at Quebec to Interstate 25 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The closure has happened in the same area for the past two nights.

(credit: CBS)

This is part of a much larger express lane project designed to increase mobility along C-470 between I-25 and Wadsworth Boulevard.

