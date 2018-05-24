Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche, Gabriel Bourque, Joe Sakic, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche continue to re-sign valuable “glue” guys for next season.

Gabriel Bourque will stick with the Avs next season. He signed a one-year deal to remain with the team, the organization announced Wednesday.

gettyimages 947261540 Avalanche Re Signs Bourque To One Year Deal

DENVER, CO – APRIL 16: Gabriel Bourque #57 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the Nashville Predators in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Pepsi Center on April 16, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Bourque played in 58 games for the Avalanche this past season. He also appeared in all six playoff games against his former team, the Nashville Predators, in which he earned a pair of goals.  The Quebec native scored five goals and added six helpers during the regular season.

Avalanche Executive Vice President and General Manager Joe Sakic likes this transaction.

“Gabriel brings leadership and a veteran presence to our team, he plays hard minutes, kills penalties and is reliable at both ends of the ice,” Sakic said.

Bourque is the third player in the past two weeks the Avalanche have re-signed this offseason.  Bourque follows Mark Alt and Mark Barberio.

