By Dillon Thomas

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Ten years after an EF-3 tornado tore through Windsor, the community is larger than ever before. As the anniversary arrived, many shared their memories of May 22, 2008 with CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

“It sounded like a train going through,” said Cody Bowman, a Windsor resident.

On Tuesday, the Bowman family sifted through a box of memories from that day, which included newspaper articles, pictures of their old home, and gifts given by those who responded to aid them.

Addi Bowman, 17, found a piece of siding from the old house, which was shredded by the twister.

Sheila Bowman said she remembered the day the tornado hit, as she was with then-4-year-old Cody at home.

“(Cody) said, ‘I just want to go downstairs,’” Sheila said. “I am so thankful I listened to him. As soon as my foot touched that bottom step, the window blew in, and our whole house imploded.”

Even though he was a toddler when the tornado hit, Cody recalled hiding in the basement.

“I covered my ears with a teddy bear,” Cody said.

Tempy Bowman said he was at work when he found out his family was in the path of the tornado. In order to get home, he had to weave through debris.

“Our garage was missing, and most of our roof was missing,” Tempy said.

Tempy said the event was so scary for his wife and children that the family elected to not return to their property.

“Sheila and the kids were crying, they said they didn’t want to move back,” Tempy said.

The family sold their property and moved to a different home.

Down the road, Cindy Gleason returned to her home to find it partially standing.

“Sometimes I have to remember that, ‘Wow, a tornado came through this area,'” Gleason said.

Gleason was a teacher at Windsor High School when the tornado hit. Her young son was at home as it arrived.

“It got so dark when the tornado started,” Gleason said.

Walls of Gleason’s home were torn off. Insulation was thrown around the neighborhood.

An estimated $130,000 in damage hit Gleason’s home alone.

“It was unnerving,” Gleason said. “As we came down Garden Drive we could tell something bad had happened. I still every once in a while will find a piece of pink insulation, that is a gentle reminder that this house had 150 mph winds blow through it.”

Both Gleason, and the Bowman family, said they were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support Windsor had. Both families decided to continue their lives in Windsor, and Gleason rebuilt her home.

“The Windsor community all came together, it was unbelievable how much help we had cleaning up, and getting things taken care of,” Gleason said.

“This town came together, and people came from all around to help,” Sheila Bowman said.

“We were stronger in the end because of the tornado. … This is a really special place, I can’t imagine living anywhere else.”

“It is really hard to believe 10 years has passed,” Gleason said.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.