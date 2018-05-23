DENVER (CBS4) – A man has pleaded guilty to having pipe bombs in his room at the Sheraton hotel in downtown Denver last year.

Police arrested Adam Hayat at Los Angeles International Airport in February 2017, the day after the explosives were found.

Investigators also found that Hayat wrote the word “explosives” on the closet mirror in the hotel room.

On Wednesday Hayat pleaded guilty to three federal charges of illegal possession of firearm and a destructive device. He will be sentenced on Aug. 14.

Hayat is a former Marine and served overseas. He was 35 at the time of his arrest.