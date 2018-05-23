By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that all new school buses be equipped with shoulder and lap safety belts, however Colorado has no rule requiring that now.

Some parents feel there should be.

Nicole Sherill was walking her son, Caiden, home from Bear Creek K-8 School. There were buses available, but she won’t put her boy on them unless they have seat belts.

“He is required to be in a booster seat, and he could ride a bus without a seat belt where I would get ticketed if he were out of his booster. That’s incredibly dangerous,” she told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger.

School bus crashes in Colorado are rare, but in 1971, brake failure led to a school bus crash on Monarch Pass killing eight students and a coach from Gunnison High School.

In 1989, a Boulder Valley school bus crashed also due to brake failure. There were no belts.

“It’s highly unlikely, but if he were to get hit that’s why he doesn’t ride the bus,” Sherrill said.

A 2016 crash in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in which six children were killed, was one of the accidents which led to the NTSB seat belt recommendation.

Most people CBS4 spoke with who picked up their children at Bear Creek K-8 feel say it’s a strong idea.

“I just think everybody in a car has to have a seat belt why not in a bus,” said Pam Erickson.

Proponents of the belts have used videos for their message, but for years it has been argued compartmented seats with padding is acceptable.

Daniel Gonzalez was on one bus that stopped suddenly.

“Boy, it’s not that much padding. You feel the other person. I don’t think its safe,” he said.

The most recent school bus fatality in Colorado was at Denver International Airport when the driver was killed and several others were injured.

Denver area school districts contacted by CBS4 say it’s too soon to say what they will do regarding the NTSB recommendation.

