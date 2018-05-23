By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Scattered thunderstorms will once again develop over the Colorado high country by early Wednesday afternoon. Overall we expect fewer storms compared to Tuesday. Eventually the storms should drift east toward Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas and few storms mainly north and northeast of the metro area may produce some small hail.

The National Weather Service has highlighted the areas in green on the map below has having a “marginal” threat for severe weather. It’s the lowest threat level on a scale of 5 threat levels. In addition to hail, damaging wind up to 60 mph is also possible. There is a higher threat for severe weather – a “slight” risk farther north in Wyoming and Nebraska including in the Scottsbluff and Torrington areas.

The other story is the heat. After reaching 81° in Denver on Tuesday, we’ll climb at least a couple more degrees on Wednesday. Mid 80s return for Thursday followed by upper 80s on Friday and then lower 90s on Saturday! The record on Saturday (May 26) is 95° set back in 1942 which is also the warmest temperature ever recorded in May in Denver. Right now it seems unlikely the record is at risk but we should be close. In fact, this will be among the warmest Memorial Day weekends in Denver’s history.

