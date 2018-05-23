BREAKING NEWSAnadarko settles with Firestone explosion families
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A few hours west of Denver you’ll find the youngest and only active volcano in Colorado.

Dotsero Crater is located just north of Interstate 70 near the town of Dotsero.

dotsero Hike Colorados Only Active Volcano Less Than 3 Hours From Denver

(credit: Google Earth)

Although the last eruption was a little over 4,000 years ago the volcano is still considered active because it has had activity within the last 10,000 years.

Dotsero Crater has a diameter that measures over 2,000 feet and is about 250 feet deep, but at one time it was up to 1,300 feet deep according to the United States Geological Survey.

the dotsero volcano 2 Hike Colorados Only Active Volcano Less Than 3 Hours From Denver

The crater of the Dotsero Volcano. (credit: Denver Museum of Nature & Science)

If you’d like to hike Dotsero but are worried about a possible eruption don’t be too concerned.

The volcano is considered dormant and is not on a watch list of active volcanoes in the United States.

Richard Busch from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science suggests good foot wear for the hike in and out of the crater. Read his article here.

Here’s a fun fact about the Dotsero Crater! The magma beneath it is what’s responsible for heating the famous hot springs in nearby Glenwood Springs.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

