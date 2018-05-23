By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A few hours west of Denver you’ll find the youngest and only active volcano in Colorado.

Dotsero Crater is located just north of Interstate 70 near the town of Dotsero.

Although the last eruption was a little over 4,000 years ago the volcano is still considered active because it has had activity within the last 10,000 years.

Dotsero Crater has a diameter that measures over 2,000 feet and is about 250 feet deep, but at one time it was up to 1,300 feet deep according to the United States Geological Survey.

If you’d like to hike Dotsero but are worried about a possible eruption don’t be too concerned.

The volcano is considered dormant and is not on a watch list of active volcanoes in the United States.

Richard Busch from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science suggests good foot wear for the hike in and out of the crater.

Here’s a fun fact about the Dotsero Crater! The magma beneath it is what’s responsible for heating the famous hot springs in nearby Glenwood Springs.

