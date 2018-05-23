AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly 1,000 cadets at the Air Force Academy became military officers after Wednesday’s graduation.

The cadets tossed their hats into the air while the Thunderbirds flew over the academy at the end of commencement.



PHOTO GALLERY: 2018 Air Force Academy Graduation

Defense Secretary James Mattis addressed the cadets.

With the graduation, more than 50,000 cadets have graduated since 1959 from the Air Force Academy.