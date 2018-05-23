BREAKING NEWSAnadarko settles with Firestone explosion families
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly 1,000 cadets at the Air Force Academy became military officers after Wednesday’s graduation.

The cadets tossed their hats into the air while the Thunderbirds flew over the academy at the end of commencement.

gettyimages 961810952 Nearly 1,000 Cadets Graduate From Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – MAY 23: Air Force Thunderbirds flying team preform for the graduation ceremony, at the Air Force Academy, on May 23, 2018 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The team passes near Pikes Peak during the performance. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

PHOTO GALLERY: 2018 Air Force Academy Graduation

Defense Secretary James Mattis addressed the cadets.

air force academy 7 Nearly 1,000 Cadets Graduate From Air Force Academy

Secretary of Defense James Mattis (credit: Air Force Academy)

With the graduation, more than 50,000 cadets have graduated since 1959 from the Air Force Academy.

air force academy 5 Nearly 1,000 Cadets Graduate From Air Force Academy

(credit: Air Force Academy)

