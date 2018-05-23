(247 SPORTS) The best kept secret has become official. On Wednesday at the NFL owners meeting, Nashville was named host for the 2019 NFL Draft. The news is a major coup for Music City.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adam Strunk released a statement upon hearing that the news had become official.

We are thrilled for the city of Nashville, our fans and our team, that we have been selected to host the 2019 NFL Draft,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adam Strunk said. “The city and the Titans put a lot of effort into this proposal and we can’t wait to see it come to life next year. I personally would like to thank Commissioner Goodell and the NFL for this opportunity; Metro Nashville Government, led by Mayor David Briley; Butch Spyridon at the CVC; Scott Ramsey at the Sports Council; and all those who have contributed to this effort. Nashville is known as an entertainment destination and we look forward to showing the football world what that looks like on a very big stage.

RELATED: NFL Draft Has Become A Traveling Road Show

Nashville became a favorite after over 20,000 fans attended a new Titans uniform reveal in downtown last month. It has become the ‘it’ city of late. Music City has deep football roots due to its history in the college world, but it is relatively new to the NFL. The Titans only moved from Houston (where they were called the Oilers) in 1997, and the league giving such an important event to the Titans is a form of validation for the younger franchise. The Titans are coming off of a playoff trip that included a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, so they are a team on the rise. Toss in Nashville’s increasing popularity as a tourist destination, and the league couldn’t have landed on a better choice for where they will host the next NFL Draft.

The question now is what Nashville venues will be used to host next April’s event. The city presented NFL officials a number of options, but in the end the NFL will have the final say. The venues rumored to have been presented were Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville City Center, Ascend Amphitheater, the Ryman Auditorium and Nissan Stadium. Nashville officials also want Broadway and First Avenue to be a big part of draft week.

The city only knows one way of doing things and that’s big. They don’t call it Music City for nothing. Look for Nashville officials to get the city’s vibrant music scene heavily involved in next April’s event. The 2019 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27, 2019.