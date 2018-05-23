DENVER (CBS4)– Get ready to hit the links at Denver International Airport! DIA has opened a putt-putt course to help travelers pass the time.

Starting on Wednesday through June 24, DIA is hosting an 18-hole course of putt putt golf for free.

Putt-Putt on the Plaza is located outside between the Jeppesen Terminal and The Westin Hotel.

The game is free and the course open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day for the next month, even for those who aren’t traveling. But you do still have to pay for parking.

