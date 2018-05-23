  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Get ready to hit the links at Denver International Airport! DIA has opened a putt-putt course to help travelers pass the time.

Starting on Wednesday through June 24, DIA is hosting an 18-hole course of putt putt golf for free.

dia golf 2 copy Layover? Hit The Links At DIA

(credit: DIA)

Putt-Putt on the Plaza is located outside between the Jeppesen Terminal and The Westin Hotel.

dia golf 3 copy Layover? Hit The Links At DIA

(credit: DIA)

The game is free and the course open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day for the next month, even for those who aren’t traveling. But you do still have to pay for parking.

dia golf 4 copy Layover? Hit The Links At DIA

(credit: DIA)

