The game is free and the course open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day for the next month, even for those who aren’t traveling. But you do still have to pay for parking.
DENVER (CBS4)– Get ready to hit the links at Denver International Airport! DIA has opened a putt-putt course to help travelers pass the time.
Starting on Wednesday through June 24, DIA is hosting an 18-hole course of putt putt golf for free.
Putt-Putt on the Plaza is located outside between the Jeppesen Terminal and The Westin Hotel.
