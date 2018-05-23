  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
(credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver-based Chipotle will be moving its headquarters to California to “fuel growth.”

Chipotle Mexican Grill will relocate its headquarters in Denver to Newport Beach, Calif.

The office in Denver will either be consolidated in Chipotle’s existing office in Columbus, Ohio or will move to the new headquarters in Newport Beach over the next six months transition.

gettyimages 500446212 Well Always Be Proud Of Our Denver Roots: Chipotle To Relocate To California

(credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

“We have a tremendous opportunity at Chipotle to shape the future of our organization and drive growth through our new strategy,” said Brian Niccol, chief executive officer at Chipotle, in a statement. “In order to align the structure around our strategic priorities, we are transforming our culture and building world-class teams to revitalize the brand and enable our long-term success.”

chipotle 4 Well Always Be Proud Of Our Denver Roots: Chipotle To Relocate To California

(credit: CBS)


Niccol went on to say that, “We’ll always be proud of our Denver roots where we opened our first restaurant 25 years ago.”

The move will impact about 400 employees in Denver and New York. Some will be offered relocation and retention packages. The 70,000 field operations and restaurant employees will not be affected.

chipotle 3 Well Always Be Proud Of Our Denver Roots: Chipotle To Relocate To California

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s