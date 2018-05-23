DENVER (CBS4)– Denver-based Chipotle will be moving its headquarters to California to “fuel growth.”

Chipotle Mexican Grill will relocate its headquarters in Denver to Newport Beach, Calif.

The office in Denver will either be consolidated in Chipotle’s existing office in Columbus, Ohio or will move to the new headquarters in Newport Beach over the next six months transition.

“We have a tremendous opportunity at Chipotle to shape the future of our organization and drive growth through our new strategy,” said Brian Niccol, chief executive officer at Chipotle, in a statement. “In order to align the structure around our strategic priorities, we are transforming our culture and building world-class teams to revitalize the brand and enable our long-term success.”



Niccol went on to say that, “We’ll always be proud of our Denver roots where we opened our first restaurant 25 years ago.”

The move will impact about 400 employees in Denver and New York. Some will be offered relocation and retention packages. The 70,000 field operations and restaurant employees will not be affected.