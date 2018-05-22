Former University of Denver Pioneers hockey star Troy Terry joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week at the ViewHouse Centennial.

By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Troy Terry, who finished his career at DU after his junior season, represented the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

“It’s what every kid dreams about when they play hockey in their driveway growing up,” said Terry of his experience at the Olympics.

Terry was in the middle of the season at DU when he took a break for the Olympics.

“At the beginning of the year it was a little tough because I knew the Olympics was a possibility,” said Terry. “I was able to watch all of (the DU games) from over there. When I came back it was a testament to how close of a group we had at Denver. It was really like I didn’t miss any time at all.”

When Terry returned from PyeongChang he joined the Pios for the end of the season and following their loss to Ohio State made the decision to turn pro and joined the Anaheim Ducks.

“The whole experience was surreal,” Terry said of making his NHL debut. Terry played in two games before the season came to an end.

He’s currently training at DU in preparation for his first full season with the Ducks.

Terry also talked about the Pios program and their vacant head coaching spot. Jim Montgomery left DU for the Dallas Stars, and Terry thinks the best candidate to replace Montgomery is Pios assistant David Carle.

“I’ve actually known him since I was 12 years old,” said Terry. “I know that they would find some good candidates, but we’re all so proud of what we’ve done at Denver, and we know David. He’s ready for it. We want to make sure that what we’ve done at Denver stays that way.”

There is no timetable for DU to make a decision on a head coach. The Pios will play their first game of next season on Nov. 2, 2018, against Western Michigan.

