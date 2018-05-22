  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Eagle Rock School, Erin Byrd, Estes Park, Larimer County, Larimer County Sheriff, Local TV

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A 22-year-old teacher in Estes Park is facing charges of having sex with a student.

byrderin1 Teacher At School For Troubled Teens Charged With Sex With Student

Erin Byrd (credit: Larimer County)

Police say Erin Byrd started teaching at Eagle Rock School last fall. They said the student she allegedly had sex with was 17.

Eagle Rock School and Professional Development Center is a very small school that helps “adolescents who are not thriving in their current situations,” according to their website.

Byrd was arrested on a charge of sexual assault on a child in a position of trust and was released on a $10,000 bond on Monday.

Additional Resources

The Larimer County Sheriff’s office released the following details about this case:

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who has been victimized or may have information to contact Investigator Rita Servin at 970-498-5167.

