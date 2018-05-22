  • CBS4On Air

By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The girl’s rugby team at Summit High School is coming together to help younger students stay healthy.

rugby team 5sottz transfer frame 147 Teenage Rugby Players Create Program To Help Younger Students

(credit: CBS)

The 10-year-running state champions are volunteering to teach younger kids the sport and impacting them in much bigger ways in the process.

rugby team 5pkg frame 437 Teenage Rugby Players Create Program To Help Younger Students

(credit: CBS)

Nicole Choma, a senior, started the youth after-school rugby program as a project for Girl Scouts.

rugby team 5pkg frame 1391 Teenage Rugby Players Create Program To Help Younger Students

(credit: CBS)

It has grown to something she hopes will continue long after she graduates later this month and heads to Colorado State University.

“It’s a super healthy and active sport to get girls involved in a team building experience,” Choma said.

rugby team 5pkg frame 741 Teenage Rugby Players Create Program To Help Younger Students

(credit: CBS)

The teenagers help the younger kids learn the game, they also lend advice on everything from middle school dating drama to parent problems.

rugby Teenage Rugby Players Create Program To Help Younger Students

(credit: CBS)

Choma recently was awarded the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award for her successful youth program which is growing.

Now, the high school boys team is getting involved helping the elementary students learn the sport. Hopefully, they will help lead the high school team to more state championships in the future.

rugby team 5pkg frame 951 Teenage Rugby Players Create Program To Help Younger Students

(credit: CBS)

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

