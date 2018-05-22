By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The girl’s rugby team at Summit High School is coming together to help younger students stay healthy.

The 10-year-running state champions are volunteering to teach younger kids the sport and impacting them in much bigger ways in the process.

Nicole Choma, a senior, started the youth after-school rugby program as a project for Girl Scouts.

It has grown to something she hopes will continue long after she graduates later this month and heads to Colorado State University.

“It’s a super healthy and active sport to get girls involved in a team building experience,” Choma said.

The teenagers help the younger kids learn the game, they also lend advice on everything from middle school dating drama to parent problems.

Choma recently was awarded the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award for her successful youth program which is growing.

Now, the high school boys team is getting involved helping the elementary students learn the sport. Hopefully, they will help lead the high school team to more state championships in the future.

