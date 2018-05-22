By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – The search for Denver’s next police chief is underway, and residents have a chance to weigh in. The City of Denver will host five community input meetings, to allow people to share what attributes they would like to see in the new leader.

The search began after Denver Police Chief Robert White announced his retirement in late April.

Those who qualify for the position must be current or retired members of the Denver Police Department who held a rank of Lieutenant or higher, for at least five years.

The community meetings will be held on the following days:

Tuesday, May 22, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Regis Groff Campus

18250 E. 51st Ave., Denver, CO 80249

Tuesday, May 29, 6 -7:30 p.m.

PPA Event Center

2105 Decatur St., Denver, CO 80211

Tuesday, June 5, 6-7:30 p.m.

Westwood Community Center (SWIC)

1000 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver, CO 80219

Thursday, June 7, 6 -7:30 p.m.

The Hope Center

3475 Holly St., Denver, CO 80207

Saturday, June 9, 9:30-11 a.m.

Windsor Gardens (Center Point)

597 S. Clinton St., Denver, CO 80247

If you can’t make the meeting, the city also set up an email address where you can submit feedback: OurNextChief@denvergov.org.

A nonprofit with more than 30 years of expertise in recruiting and identifying well-qualified candidates will be interviewing and selecting the new chief.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.