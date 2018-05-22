By Dave Aguilera

May is coming through with moisture over the Denver metro area.

As of Tuesday May 22nd, Denver’s official precipitation for the month to date is at 1.77 inches. That is .44″ above normal for this time of year. Normal to this point would be 1.33″

After going through an abnormally dry winter over our region, concern over the lack of measurable moisture was going strong at the end of April. Then, almost like clockwork our pattern shifted and springtime storms began bringing in much-needed rain into the Front Range.

Even though last weekend we only officially totaled a tenth of an inch at Denver International Airport, several of our surrounding suburbs and parts of the northeastern plains saw a lot more that. And with a week and a half left in the month the official total for 2018 should be going up with a chance for thunderstorms in the forecast almost each day.

So far this month there have been three big bouts with rain over the Denver metro area including last weekends storm. We also, had a storm system at the beginning of the month dropped almost an inch of rain (.94″) over two days on the 2nd and 3rd. Then, on the 13th and 14th another batch of moisture blew in and delivered .69″ of precipitation.

Last year May was even wetter it was the only month in 2017 with well above average precipitation. The month ended with 3.66 inches of precipitation and that put May of 2017 in as the 26th wettest May in Denver’s history.

The wettest May ever in Denver recorded history was in 1876 when 8.57 inches of precipitation fell. Here is a list of the top 10 wettest months of May in Denver history.

8.57 inches 1876 *** Wettest

7.31 1957

6.12 1969

5.06 1973

4.95 1935

4.88 1938

4.88 1898

4.79 2011

4.77 1967

4.67 1995

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.