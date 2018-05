DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police investigators say they’ve figured out who sent a live ferret in the mail from Fort Morgan to Denver.

Police cited Wilson Ruperto-Martir with animal cruelty after United States Postal Service employees found the ferret in a mail sorting facility.

When they caught her, they called Denver Animal Protection.

If Ruperto-Martir is found guilty, he could pay a fine or face jail time.

There is a legal and humane method of transporting animals.