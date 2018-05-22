By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Scattered thunderstorms will develop over the mountains and Western Slope of Colorado by early afternoon on Tuesday. Then at least a few storms should move east over the urban coordinator after 3pm. A few could contain at least small hail.

The National Weather Service has officially placed the Grand Junction area as well as all of the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas under a “marginal” risk for severe weather. The primary concern is hail up to the size of quarters but damaging wind is also a possibility. The overall chance for thunderstorms along the Front Range is only 20% so the storms will miss most areas.

In terms of temperatures, expect above normal highs almost statewide. In the metro area temperatures will reach near 80° and we’ll only get warmer from here. By the end of the week temperatures will be well into the 80s and some neighborhoods should come close to 90° over the Memorial Day

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.