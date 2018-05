ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– One person and a dog were found dead inside a burning home in Englewood just after midnight.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at Grant Street and Dartmouth Avenue just after midnight on reports of smoke.

When firefighters arrived they found a fire burning in the basement. Crews discovered one person and a dog, both deceased.

It is unclear whether the deaths are attributed to the fire. Arson investigators are gathering evidence at the scene.