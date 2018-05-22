BREAKING NEWSSearch Underway For Escaped Inmate, Considered Dangerous
Sean R. Garcia (credit: Colorado Department of Corrections)

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The search is on across the Denver metro area for an escaped inmate who is considered dangerous.

Sean R. Garcia, 27, escaped from the Colorado Department of Corrections in Golden about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

He is described as Hispanic, 6-foot-3, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Garcia was last seen wearing a green shirt, white undershirt, green pants and black boots.

Anyone who sees Garcia is urged to call 911 immediately.

