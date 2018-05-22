  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours: NCIS
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Children's Hospital Colorado, Douglas County, Festus Poyner, Franktown, Franktown Fire Department, Highway 83, Julee Poyner, Local TV

By Jamie Leary

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 2-year-old boy who lost his parents in a wrong-way collision over the weekend is fighting for his life at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

hwy83 crash julee from julee fb GoFundMe Page Launched For Children After Parents Die In Wrong Way Crash

Julee and Festus Poyner (credit: Facebook)

Julee Poyner and her husband, Festus, both 32, were killed in the crash on Sunday along Highway 83 just south of Franktown.

hwy83 crash 1 franktown fire tweet copy GoFundMe Page Launched For Children After Parents Die In Wrong Way Crash

(credit: Franktown Fire)

The couple’s 3-month-old daughter Adaleigh was not in the car with them at the time of the crash, but their son Cadence, 2, was seriously injured.

hwy83 crash child in hospital jaymedavisfb e1527042026765 GoFundMe Page Launched For Children After Parents Die In Wrong Way Crash

Cadence Poyner (credit: Facebook)

Family of the couple have been by Cadence’s bedside since and say he suffered multiple broken bones. The 2-year-old has already had to have one emergency surgery and may have to have more before he can physically recover.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. They say a 2016 Ford F-150 collided with the Poyner’s 2003 Toyota SUV causing the vehicle to roll.

Investigators say the truck was stolen out of Westminster, but have been unable to question the occupants due to the severity of their injuries.

cadence w sister courtsey of jayme davis GoFundMe Page Launched For Children After Parents Die In Wrong Way Crash

Cadence and Adaleigh Poyner (credit: Jayme Davis)

Friends of the Poyner’s have set up a GoFundMe page to help Cadence with long-term medical needs and the overall care of the siblings who will live in the care of relatives.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s