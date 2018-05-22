By Jamie Leary

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 2-year-old boy who lost his parents in a wrong-way collision over the weekend is fighting for his life at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Julee Poyner and her husband, Festus, both 32, were killed in the crash on Sunday along Highway 83 just south of Franktown.

The couple’s 3-month-old daughter Adaleigh was not in the car with them at the time of the crash, but their son Cadence, 2, was seriously injured.

Family of the couple have been by Cadence’s bedside since and say he suffered multiple broken bones. The 2-year-old has already had to have one emergency surgery and may have to have more before he can physically recover.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. They say a 2016 Ford F-150 collided with the Poyner’s 2003 Toyota SUV causing the vehicle to roll.

Investigators say the truck was stolen out of Westminster, but have been unable to question the occupants due to the severity of their injuries.

Friends of the Poyner’s have set up a GoFundMe page to help Cadence with long-term medical needs and the overall care of the siblings who will live in the care of relatives.

