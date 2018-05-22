FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A new member of the force is being welcomed by the Fort Collins Police Department, but this time the officer walks on all fours.

The new K-9 officer is a Labrador Retriever named Gunner. He specializes in detecting explosives in big crowds.

The public will likely see Gunner at big community gatherings.

Gunner joins the department’s four other K-9s who are more traditionally trained, meaning they focus on drug detection and catching suspects.