(credit: Fort Collins Police)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A new member of the force is being welcomed by the Fort Collins Police Department, but this time the officer walks on all fours.

The new K-9 officer is a Labrador Retriever named Gunner. He specializes in detecting explosives in big crowds.

k 9 officer Welcome Gunner To The Police Force!

(credit: Fort Collins Police)

The public will likely see Gunner at big community gatherings.

Gunner joins the department’s four other K-9s who are more traditionally trained, meaning they focus on drug detection and catching suspects.

