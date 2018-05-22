By Romi Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos offense and defense faced off for the first time this offseason on Tuesday.

It’s the first of 10 practices where they’ll go head to head. It was the first glimpse of the 2018 Broncos and the first extended look at quarterback, Case Keenum.

He controlled the huddle and looked the way a starting quarterback should. This is Keenum’s 6th year of OTA’s (Organized Team Activities), but his first with the Broncos. More importantly, his first as the starting quarterback.

“This is Case’s first time having a chance to really be the guy, so he’s excited about that and I’m excited for him,” said Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph. “His entire career he’s been a backup. He’s become a starter because of injury, most of the time, but this is his first time being the guy. It’s good for our football team, and it’s good for our coaches. It’s good to have a guy in place.”

Keenum isn’t approaching this summer any differently than the summers when he was a backup QB. Which is probably part of the reason he’s earned himself a starting gig in the NFL.

“Every year has been different for me. Every situation has been different,” Keenum said. “That’s why I do the best that I can to prepare the same way every time. That’s going out there and competing as hard as I possibly can. I prepare for the practice the same way I have my whole life. I’ve tweaked it and gotten better at how I do that, but I’m going out here trying to complete every ball, like I’ve done my whole life.”

Even though his mentality hasn’t changed now that he’s the starter, he can’t deny being “the guy” feels pretty great.

“It feels different. It feels good. I like it. I like competing. I like knowing my place and knowing my role. There’s some comfortableness to that,” Keenum said. “I think that that puts different things at ease and lets you go out there and play. It lets you cut it lose. It’s nice.”

But Keenum is still focused on the right things, in particular, earning the respect of his teammates.

“I’m trying to earn the right to lead these guys. I think that that started that day. I think it’s continued up until now, and I think it’s going to keep continuing as long as I’m here,” he said. “I want to earn that right every day that I’m here. That’s how I view the position, and that’s how I view being a leader. I want my actions to speak louder than my words.”

