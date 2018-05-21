By Dillon Thomas

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The victim of a reported wrong-way crash last week wants to thank those who assisted her following the collision.

Jeff Lamontagne told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas his wife Suzanne McClung was on the way to pick him up from a meeting on Wednesday when the crash occurred.

“I was sitting there waiting,” Lamontagne said. “I started to think something must be wrong, because I hadn’t heard from her at all.”

After a significant wait, Lamontagne received the call he said he was dreading from the hospital.

“My wife and another driver were involved in a very, very serious car accident,” Lamontagne said.

McClung was hit by a suspected wrong way driver head-on. She had been driving westbound on Interstate 70 near Mount Vernon Canyon.

CDOT cameras captured the moments after the suspect’s vehicle burst in to flames after striking McClung’s car. The following images are courtesy of CDOT:

“My wife has a significant number of injuries,” Lamontagne said. “She will probably be (at the hospital) at least another week. And her recovery is going to be long.”

Lamontagne said he and his wife want to thank everyone who helped pull her from her crushed vehicle. Several civilians stopped their cars to help as first responders made their way to the scene.

Lamontagne said they haven’t been able to locate or identify any of those strangers. They would like to find them and properly thank them.

“Although her injuries are very bad, she is very grateful — as we all are — that she is alive,” Lamontagne said.

