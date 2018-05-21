BREAKING NEWSTrump: NASCAR Fans 'Stand For National Anthem' During Furniture Row's Truex Jr. Visit
DENVER (CBS4) – The toll lane fees along Interstate 25 are about to increase.

The tolls between the Boulder Turnpike and 120th Avenue will go up anywhere between .05 to .40 cents depending on whether a driver has an Express Toll account.

“For example, from 6:45 a.m. – 7:15 a.m., southbound travel rates for ExpressToll Pass customers are $1.25, and with the adjustment, the same trip will cost $1.30. The I-25 North Express Lanes rates will remain as fixed time-of-day rates,” said transportation officials.

They also say the increase is to account for increased operations and maintenance costs.

Once approved, the new rates will go into effect on July 1.

