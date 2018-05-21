DENVER (CBS4) – The man who allegedly urinated on a Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to South Carolina has been identified.

The FBI says Michael Haag, of Boulder, was arrested after the plane landed.

A witness told CBS4 Haag urinated on a seat after he was moved from his previous seat for reportedly harassing two women.

The witness says Haag was moved to the row she was in after he allegedly verbally and physically assaulted the women. She also said Haag allegedly touched one sleeping female passenger and later asked another woman about her sexual and marital life.

WARNING: A photo provided by the passenger shows what appears to be the man peeing. While it doesn’t clearly show his private parts, it does show a big stream of pee. Click here to view it.

In a statement to CBS4’s Dillon Thomas, Frontier Airlines spokesman Richard Oliver said,

The safety and security of our passengers is our top priority at Frontier. We have been made aware of this situation and are working with the appropriate authorities.

The woman said the suspect was arrested at the gate in Charleston approximately 30 minutes later.

According to the federal complaint, Haag had two double vodka tonics during the course of the flight and one passenger told authorities that he seemed “intoxicated and possibly high.”

The probable cause for his arrest, according to the FBI, is that Haag interfered with the flight crew, intimidated the flight attendant and engaged in inappropriate behavior, specifically touching, and disruptive behavior as well as indecent exposure of his genitalia.