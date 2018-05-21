BREAKING NEWSTrump: NASCAR Fans 'Stand For National Anthem' During Furniture Row's Truex Jr. Visit
Gov. John Hickenlooper signs the opioid crisis bills into law (credit: CBS)

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– More attention is being placed on opioid abuse in Colorado now that Gov. John Hickenlooper has signed five bills into law that address the crisis.

Hickenlooper signed the bills into law in Wheat Ridge on Monday.

Officials say in Colorado, opioids have killed 5,000 people from 2000 to 2016. Lawmakers hope the new legislation will lower that number.

The new laws will restrict the number of opioid pills a health care professional can prescribe and fund opioid addiction programs.

