IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – After a shorter season than usual for motorists in 2017, Mount Evans Road will be back to opening at its normal Memorial Day weekend date this year.

That’s the plan at least, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The road to Mount Evans, one of Colorado’s 14ers, is very popular with summer recreation activities like hiking and camping. As is typical for this time of year, the road to Summit Lake will open first and the snow on the final five miles to the summit will be cleared later.

Last year crews didn’t get Mount Evans Road cleared until June 8. It closed in early September.

Crews in Rocky Mountain National Park are also working to clear another popular high-elevation road in Colorado. Trail Ridge Road could open in time for Memorial Day weekend.