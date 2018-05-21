  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CDOT, Local TV, Mount Evans, Mount Evans Road
(credit: CDOT)

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – After a shorter season than usual for motorists in 2017, Mount Evans Road will be back to opening at its normal Memorial Day weekend date this year.

mt evans 2 CDOT: Mount Evans Road To Open In Time For Memorial Day

(credit: CDOT)

That’s the plan at least, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The road to Mount Evans, one of Colorado’s 14ers, is very popular with summer recreation activities like hiking and camping. As is typical for this time of year, the road to Summit Lake will open first and the snow on the final five miles to the summit will be cleared later.

mt evans 3 CDOT: Mount Evans Road To Open In Time For Memorial Day

(credit: CDOT)

Last year crews didn’t get Mount Evans Road cleared until June 8. It closed in early September.

mt evans CDOT: Mount Evans Road To Open In Time For Memorial Day

(credit: CDOT)

Crews in Rocky Mountain National Park are also working to clear another popular high-elevation road in Colorado. Trail Ridge Road could open in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s