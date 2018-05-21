SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A man was riding his bike on the streets of Venice Saturday when he ran into his wife’s stolen SUV — driven by a woman he didn’t know.

The SUV was reported stolen in Santa Monica a week ago.

While the man called police — “I found my wife’s stolen car” — the woman who was behind the wheel decided to dash.

The LAPD said the crime was foiled by a very astute husband and a YouTube star with millions of subscribers.

The YouTube star happened on scene and began filming the woman as she ran away.

Sometimes it’s not detectives but pure luck that solves a crime.

“This is probably the strangest thing I have ever captured,” said YouTube star Matthew Santoro.

He summed it up with a tweet. And a video.

So this just happened. This guy just stopped traffic because he found his wife’s stolen car. The woman driving it ran off. This happened in Venice. If anyone knows how to get this to the authorities please send them this video. pic.twitter.com/U3bWYe7lRU — Matthew Santoro (@MatthewSantoro) May 19, 2018